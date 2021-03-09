Delhi budget: Govt allocates Rs 50 crore for free COVID-19 vaccines to all in state-run hospitals.

... ...
... ...
... ...
A special court has accepted the closure report filed by an Uttar Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team SIT team against BJP MLA Sangeet Som in a case of uploading an inflammatory video on social media ahead of the communal riots here i...
India on Tuesday called the UK Westminster discussion on press freedom and farmers stir as one-sided and based on false assertions. The High Commission of India asserted that the question of lack of press freedom in India does not arise as ...
Real estate conglomerate Puravankara Ltd has launched its first ultra-luxury project in Mumbai, marking its re-entry in the city and its maiden foray in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR. The company said it invested almost Rs 450 crore wi...
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.3 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The ministry said more than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.According to heal...