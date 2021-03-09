Left Menu

Delhi budget: Rs 16,377 crore, one-fourth of total budget, allocated for education; health sector given Rs 9,934 crore, says Dy CM Sisodia.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 12:27 IST
Delhi budget: Rs 16,377 crore, one-fourth of total budget, allocated for education; health sector given Rs 9,934 crore, says Dy CM Sisodia.

Delhi budget: Rs 16,377 crore, one-fourth of total budget, allocated for education; health sector given Rs 9,934 crore, says Dy CM Sisodia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarnagar riots: Court accepts closure report of SIT against Sangeet Som

A special court has accepted the closure report filed by an Uttar Pradesh Police Special Investigation Team SIT team against BJP MLA Sangeet Som in a case of uploading an inflammatory video on social media ahead of the communal riots here i...

India calls UK lawmakers' debate on press freedom, farmers' stir 'one-sided, false'

India on Tuesday called the UK Westminster discussion on press freedom and farmers stir as one-sided and based on false assertions. The High Commission of India asserted that the question of lack of press freedom in India does not arise as ...

Puravankara re-enters Mumbai with Rs 450 crore ultra-luxury project

Real estate conglomerate Puravankara Ltd has launched its first ultra-luxury project in Mumbai, marking its re-entry in the city and its maiden foray in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region MMR. The company said it invested almost Rs 450 crore wi...

COVID-19 vaccination coverage in India crosses 2.3 crores

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination has crossed 2.3 crores coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The ministry said more than 2 million vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.According to heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021