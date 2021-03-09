We will make Yoga mass movement in Delhi, arrange for free Yoga training: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

... ...
A Tunisian court has sentenced Belhassen Trabelsi, the brother-in-law of ousted President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali, to ten years in jail for corruption, the state-run news agency TAP reported on Tuesday....
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid protests by opposition members over the rising fuel prices.When the House reconvened at 2 pm, several opposition members demanded a rollback of the fuel price hikes. As the protests cont...
BENGALURU, India, March 9, 2021 PRNewswire -- TheMathCompany, a modern, hybrid analytics firm that builds contextual AI applications for enterprises, has been recognized as Indias fastest-growing tech firm and 2 Growth Champion by Economic ...
The Supreme Court Tuesday said it would hear after four weeks a plea which has sought resumption of physical hearing of cases alongside the ongoing video-conferencing mode in all courts and tribunals across the country.A bench comprising Ch...