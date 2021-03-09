I had made up my mind that I will contest from either Singur or Nandigram this time: Mamata.

... ...
... ...
... ...
New Delhi India, March 9 ANIParijat Agrochemical Firms are an integral and essential element of modern agriculture. Agrochemicals are required by farmers to control pests and diseases in crops. However, it is extremely important that pestic...
Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and ava...
A total of 3,17,439 cybercrimes and 5,771 FIRs were registered online through a centralized portal in the last 18 months -- a sizeable number of them in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of Stat...
Early childhood education has a new world, Dudes and Dolls World, created by Mr. Ritesh Rawal who is known as the father of an education philosophy Manifestism. Marching ahead with his vision, Mr. Rawal believes in three words Dream, Think...