Foreign Secy summons UK envoy; conveys strong opposition to unwarranted, tendentious discussion on India's agri reforms in UK Parliament: MEA.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 18:57 IST
Foreign Secy summons UK envoy; conveys strong opposition to unwarranted, tendentious discussion on India's agri reforms in UK Parliament: MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UK Parliament
- India