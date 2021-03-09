First summit of leaders under Quadrilateral framework to be held virtually on March 12: MEA.

... ...
Britains media regulator has launched a probe into Mondays episode of Good Morning Britain after receiving complaints about comments made by presenter Piers Morgan in the wake of Prince Harry and his wife Meghans interview with Oprah Winfre...
The Pentagon is set to approve an extension of the National Guard deployment at the US Capitol for about two more months, defense officials said Tuesday.Officials said final details were being worked out, but Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ...
West Ham United captain Mark Noble signed a contract extension with the Premier League club on Tuesday and said in an open letter to fans that the 2021-22 season will be his 18th and final one at the London side. The 33-year-old has made mo...
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought an appointment to suggest options to revive Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd RINL, Visakhapatnam. The Chief Minister said hell bring an all-party d...