Left Menu

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-03-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 12:03 IST
Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council.

Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze removed from Crime Intelligence Unit: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in Legislative Council.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

ANALYSIS-Air leasing mega-merger would rebuild ruined Irish empire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia slows Twitter's speed over failure to remove banned content

Russias state communications watchdog said on Wednesday it was restricting the use of Twitter by slowing down its speed, accusing the social media platform of repeatedly failing to remove banned content from its site.Roskomnadzor threatened...

England's $32 billion COVID-19 test and trace not making a difference, lawmakers say

Englands 32 billion test and trace system has not made a clear impact on the progress of COVID-19, the British parliaments Public Accounts Committee said on Wednesday, decrying the unimaginable costs of the programme.The vast amounts spent ...

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL TO ADMIT UP TO 75% OF ITS STUDENT INTAKE THROUGH MARCH LSAT EXAM

10 March 2021, Sonipat Today marks an extraordinary moment in the administration of legal education entrance process in India as Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University JGU announced that fo...

Myanmar police raid housing of striking railway workers

Myanmar security forces early Wednesday raided a neighbourhood in the countrys largest city that is home to state railway workers who have gone on strike to protest last months military coup. Police sealed off the Mingalar Taung Nyunt neigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021