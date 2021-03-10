If BJP is voted to power, people who were cheated by chit fund companies would get back their money, says party leader Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram.PTI | Nandigram | Updated: 10-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 13:11 IST
