I am devotee of Lord Ram and Hanuman. We have been following 10 principles, inspired by concept of Ramrajya, to serve people: Kejriwal.

... ...
... ...
... ...
Parliament on Wednesday approved a Bill to amend the arbitration law.The Arbitration and Conciliation Amendment Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha on February 12. On Wednesday, the Bill through voice vote.The bill will replace an ordina...
Far more people in Germany will get a coronavirus vaccination from April when family doctors start giving them but the idea that 25 of the population can get a shot in just a month is unrealistic, Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Wednes...
The Supreme Court Wednesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea which has raised the issue of exclusion of eligible and willing female candidates from joining the prestigious National Defence Academy NDA solely on the grou...
Pakistan announced on Wednesday that all educational institutions in cities worst hit due to the coronavirus pandemic will be closed down from March 15 for two weeks due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Education Minister Shafqat...