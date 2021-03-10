PM Narendra Modi congratulates new Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, says he brings with him vast administrative, organisational experience.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 16:28 IST
