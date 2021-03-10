Cong's no-confidence motion against BJP-JJP govt in Haryana defeated.

... ...
India on Wednesday said it will continue discussions with China to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and achieve the objective of disengagement from all friction points to restore peace and tran...
Sean Turnell, an Australian economic advisor to deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, is being treated well since he was detained last month, his wife said on Wednesday. Turnell was taken away by security forces on Feb. 6, five days afte...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson rejected on Wednesday an assertion by European Council President Charles Michel that Britain had banned exports of COVID-19 vaccines, saying his government opposed vaccine nationalism in all its forms. Addressin...
France is on track to reach its COVID-19 vaccination targets, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.Attal also told reporters that curbs to rein in the pandemic were working, but the situation in hospitals - including in Pari...