EC has to take responsibility for attack on Mamata Banerjee. They are acting as per orders of BJP: TMC leader Partha Chatterjee after lodging complaint with election office.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 12:54 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 12:54 IST
EC has to take responsibility for attack on Mamata Banerjee. They are acting as per orders of BJP: TMC leader Partha Chatterjee after lodging complaint with election office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Partha Chatterjee
- Mamata Banerjee