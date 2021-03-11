Left Menu

In video message from hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges supporters to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause problem to public.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:52 IST
In video message from hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges supporters to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause problem to public.

In video message from hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges supporters to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause problem to public.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Darwin Platform Group of Companies bids for Shipping Corporation of India

Dr. Wu Lien-teh – N95 mask, surgical mask’s creator receives honor from Google

GE, AerCap join air leasing businesses in $30 billion deal

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. selects compensation expert Feinberg to oversee Boeing 737 MAX victim fund

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet takes decision on funding for first-year students

As Wits University continued to protest over the lack of funding for first-year students, Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has told Parliament that Cabinet has taken a decision on the matter.Responding t...

Pakistani court orders govt to ban social media app TikTok -lawyer

A Pakistan high court on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistans telecommunications regulator said.A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it ...

Senior Cong leader Valsaraj not to contest Assembly elections

Senior Congress leader and former Puducherry Health Minister E Valsaraj on Thursday announced he would not contest the forthcoming Assembly polls in the union territory as he wanted to give an opportunity to the youth.The former Mahe MLA, h...

Pfizer to consider new production sites only after 'pandemic supply phase'

Pfizer Inc will consider making its coronavirus vaccine outside the United States and Europe only after the pandemic supply phase is over, it said on Thursday, adding it was not currently talking to India over local production.The comments ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021