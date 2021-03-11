In video message from hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges supporters to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause problem to public.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-03-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 14:52 IST
In video message from hospital, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges supporters to maintain peace and not to do anything that would cause problem to public.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee