Be careful, watchful as pandemic is not over yet. Don't take this virus for granted. Please embrace vaccines available: Govt.
Be careful, watchful as pandemic is not over yet. Dont take this virus for granted. Please embrace vaccines available Govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 11-03-2021 17:15 IST
Be careful, watchful as pandemic is not over yet. Don't take this virus for granted. Please embrace vaccines available: Govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt