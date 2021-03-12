RS RSPTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-03-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 00:50 IST
RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RS RS
RS RS
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
... ...
... ...
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday but will self-isolate until Wednesday after coming into contact with a family member who has tested positive, a source close to the matter said.Le Drian, 73...
The United States on Thursday condemned Chinas moves to change Hong Kongs electoral system, calling it a continuing assault on democracy in the territory and forecast difficult talks with Chinas top diplomats next week. The changes approved...
A stoppage-time header from defender Simon Kjaer earned AC Milan a 1-1 draw at Manchester United in their Europa League last-16 first-leg match at Old Trafford on Thursday. Teenager Amad Diallos 50th-minute goal had put United ahead before ...
Hospitals in Brazils main cities are reaching capacity, health officials warned, as the country recorded the worlds highest COVID-19 death toll over the past week, triggering tighter restrictions on Thursday in its most populous state. Inte...