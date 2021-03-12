DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-03-2021 12:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 12:38 IST
DMK announces list of 173 candidates for April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Party chief MK Stalin to contest again from Kolathur, son Udhayanidhi from Chepauk- Triplicane.
