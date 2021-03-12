We dream of hosting Olympics in 2048; will approach Centre and Indian Olympic Association for it, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 16:55 IST
We dream of hosting Olympics in 2048; will approach Centre and Indian Olympic Association for it, says Kejriwal in Delhi Assembly.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Assembly
- Indian Olympic Association
- Olympics
- Kejriwal