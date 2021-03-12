There should be no politics on patriotism. Why Cong, BJP opposed our plan to unfurl tricolor in Delhi, asks Kejriwal.

... ...
The CBI on Friday issued summons to two family members of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjees sister-in-law Menaka Gambhir in connection with the multi-crore rupees coal pilferage scam being investigated by the central probe agency, sources in it sai...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Global Ayurveda Festival through video conferencing on Friday. At around 845 PM this evening, will address the Global Ayurveda Festival. This Festival is a commendable effort to further populari...
Top German public health officials said AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine was safe and Germany would continue to use it on Friday after several European countries halted its distribution amid safety concerns.Health authorities in Denmark, Norwa...
Messages of condolences continue to pour in for King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, who passed away this morning.Traditional Prime Minister to the King, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, confirmed the tragic news on Friday morning.The King of ...