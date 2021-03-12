Industrial production contracts by 1.6 per cent in January: Govt data.

... ...
Benchmark German government bonds gave up most of the gains they made a day earlier, when the European Central Bank said it would accelerate the pace of its bond buying, with yields tracking U.S. Treasuries higher on Friday. Investors were ...
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck central Greece on Friday, the GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said.The quake was at a depth of 10 km, GFZ said. Also Read Pandemic, EU billions drive Greeces digital revolution...
Eight persons, including five policemen and two health department personnel, were arrested for alleged possession of a tiger skin in Chhattisgarhs Bastar district on Friday, police said.The accused were apprehended in front of a temple in J...
Politician-writer M Veerappa Moily, poet Arundhathi Subramaniam are among 20 writers who will be bestowed with the Sahitya Akademi Award 2020.The national academy of letters announced the names on Friday during the opening day of its annual...