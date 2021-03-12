Left Menu

Current situation, a reference to COVID, presents right time for ayurveda, traditional medicines to become even more popular globally: PM.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:01 IST
Current situation, a reference to COVID, presents right time for ayurveda, traditional medicines to become even more popular globally: PM.

Current situation, a reference to COVID, presents right time for ayurveda, traditional medicines to become even more popular globally: PM.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tikait accuses Oppn of not supporting farmers enough, says its leaders fear govt probes

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday suggested that opposition leaders were not giving more support to the farmers protest as they feared being targeted by the Narendra Modi government.Addressing a farmers mahapanchayat at Pipar in Rajasthans...

MHA cautions 4 NE states bordering Myanmar, says take action on influx as per law

The Union Home Ministry on Friday cautioned four Northeastern states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh -- bordering Myanmar against influx from the neighbouring country in view of the largescale protests following a coup t...

SC notice to Centre on plea to have medical boards in all districts to help rape victims

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a plea seeking to have medical boards in all districts look at cases connecting to termination of pregnancy. The order was passed while hearing a plea filed by a 14-year...

Everyone will work towards fulfilling unfinished dreams of India: Kejriwal

Everyone will work towards fulfilling the unfinished dreams of India and make the country number one in the world, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he set the ball rolling for over a year-long series of programmes to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021