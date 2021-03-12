Current situation, a reference to COVID, presents right time for ayurveda, traditional medicines to become even more popular globally: PM.

... ...
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday suggested that opposition leaders were not giving more support to the farmers protest as they feared being targeted by the Narendra Modi government.Addressing a farmers mahapanchayat at Pipar in Rajasthans...
The Union Home Ministry on Friday cautioned four Northeastern states -- Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh -- bordering Myanmar against influx from the neighbouring country in view of the largescale protests following a coup t...
The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Central government on a plea seeking to have medical boards in all districts look at cases connecting to termination of pregnancy. The order was passed while hearing a plea filed by a 14-year...
Everyone will work towards fulfilling the unfinished dreams of India and make the country number one in the world, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday as he set the ball rolling for over a year-long series of programmes to c...