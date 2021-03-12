Quad nations agreed to a plan to pool their financial resources, manufacturing capabilities and logistical strengths: FS on outcome of summit.

... ...
Opposition BJP on Friday demanded a detailed probe into the Similipal forest fire, while the Odisha government claimed that the inferno is now under control.Leader of the Opposition P K Naik of the BJP, expressing concern over the massive f...
U.S. President Joe Biden discussed challenges posed by China with leaders from India, Japan and Australia in a meeting on Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.Sullivan told reporters at a briefing that the virtua...
The World Health Organization granted an emergency use listing Friday for the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson Johnson, meaning the one-dose shot can now theoretically be used as part of the international COVAX effort to distribute vacc...
During the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quad, the four leaders - the US, Australia, India and Japan - stressed for a free, open and rule-based Indo-Pacific region that is anchored by democratic values, and unconstrained by coercion...