Left Menu

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:58 IST
This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.

This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lift UK shares on U.S. stimulus cheer

Cyprus says more than a quarter of COVID-19 cases are UK variant

Science News Roundup: Memorandum on lunar research station; Clues to ancient life on planet and more

Cognizant India to cover COVID-19 vaccine cost for staff, family members

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana budget will push state into debt, says HPCC president

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee HPCC president Selja Kumari on Friday criticised the state budget 2021-22 saying that it will push the state into debt. This budget is only a budget juggling data. After the Corona epidemic, the economic c...

Russian ballerina performs Swan Lake on ice to save bay

Dancer Ilmira Bagautdinova traded one of Russias most prestigious stages for the frozen waters of the Gulf of Finland in an artful protest against a construction project locals say threatens a unique natural habitat. Braving freezing temper...

Grammys 2021: Taylor Swift previews her upcoming performance for the megaevent

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has recently given a small spoken preview of her Grammy performance on Sunday. The 31-year-old singer was seen in a video post on CBSs Twitter account. In the video, the songstress revealed that she i...

Odisha: BJP demands probe into Similipal forest fire

Opposition BJP on Friday demanded a detailed probe into the Similipal forest fire, while the Odisha government claimed that the inferno is now under control.Leader of the Opposition P K Naik of the BJP, expressing concern over the massive f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021