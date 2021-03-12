This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 21:58 IST
This is special initiative designed pro-actively to mitigate impact of COVID-19 among countries in Indo-Pacific: FS on vaccines plan by Quad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indo-Pacific: FS
- Quad