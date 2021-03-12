India's formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US and Australia to assist Indo-Pacific nations: PM.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 22:42 IST
India's formidable vaccine production capacity will be expanded with support from Japan, US and Australia to assist Indo-Pacific nations: PM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Australia
- Indo-Pacific
- Japan
- India
ALSO READ
Australia COVID-19 cases trend lower, Qantas pushes back international flights
Tennis-Barty party over in Australia amid doubts over top ranking
Australian media reforms pass parliament after last-ditch changes
Australia passes law to make Google, Facebook pay for news
Parliament passes final amendments to Australian laws forcing Google and Facebook to pay for news.