PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:22 IST
Five Chinese companies pose threat to U.S. national security - FCC

The Federal Communications Commission FCC on Friday designated five Chinese companies as posing a threat to national security under a 2019 law aimed at protecting U.S. communications networks. The FCC said the companies included Huawei Tech...

Brazil federal prosecutor appeals decision to annul Lula's convictions

The office of Brazils prosecutor general on Friday appealed a Supreme Court judges ruling earlier this week that annulled the criminal convictions of former leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.If successful, the appeal could close t...

US to provide financial assistance to Indian vaccine manufacturer: Document

The US will provide financial assistance to support Indian drug-maker Biological Es effort to produce at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022, a document released by the White House on Friday after the Quad summit s...

COVID-19 situation in Paris area extremely tense - French PM

The COVID-19 situation in the Paris region is extremely tense and authorities are ready to take new measures, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Friday, but he did not announce a tightening of curfew or new regional lockdowns.Despite...
