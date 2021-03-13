Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:37 IST
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC.
Former Union minister Yashwant Sinha joins TMC.
... ...
... ...
Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai will arrive in cinema halls on May 13.Khan had in January said that the film will hit theatres during Eid this year, but an exact release...
A 60-year-old former leader of Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami has been arrested in Sri Lanka for allegedly promoting extremism in the country, police announced on Saturday.Rasheed Hajjul Akbar, who headed the Jamaat-e-Islami organisat...
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday.1216 p.m.Antibodies raised by some COVID-19 vaccines are less effective at neutralising new, circulating variants of the novel coronavir...
In 2009, then-Vice President Joe Biden was Sheriff Joe, the enforcer making sure federal dollars from a massive economic aid package were getting to the right places and quickly.This time, President Bidens role is different Hes lead salesma...