In fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE: Mamata.

... ...
... ...
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam on a three-day visit to canvas for Congress candidates, criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday for its alleged failure to fulfil promises, and asserted that his party will bag more th...
Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday, and at least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said. Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shi...
Italy is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus infections but a national vaccination campaign and tougher restrictions mean numbers should start improving in late spring, the health minister said. Italy, the first Western country hit hard by ...
Newcomer Isabelle Kaif, who recently made her acting debut in Bollywood with Time To Dance, says her actor-sister Katrina Kaif has advised her to work hard and be focused. The film is directed by Stanley Menino DCosta, longtime assistant of...