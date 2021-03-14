Left Menu

Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not due to attack, says EC sources based on reports by poll observers , state govt.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:00 IST
Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not due to attack, says EC sources based on reports by poll observers , state govt.

Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not due to attack, says EC sources based on reports by poll observers , state govt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cong to bag over 100 seats in Assam: Chhattisgarh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who is in Assam on a three-day visit to canvas for Congress candidates, criticised the ruling BJP on Sunday for its alleged failure to fulfil promises, and asserted that his party will bag more th...

WRAPUP 3-Five killed in Myanmar protests, civilian leader says people should defend themselves

Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday, and at least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said. Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shi...

Italy's health minister expects COVID cases to start falling in late spring

Italy is seeing a steady rise in coronavirus infections but a national vaccination campaign and tougher restrictions mean numbers should start improving in late spring, the health minister said. Italy, the first Western country hit hard by ...

Katrina advised me to work hard and not get distracted, says Isabelle Kaif

Newcomer Isabelle Kaif, who recently made her acting debut in Bollywood with Time To Dance, says her actor-sister Katrina Kaif has advised her to work hard and be focused. The film is directed by Stanley Menino DCosta, longtime assistant of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021