Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not due to attack, says EC sources based on reports by poll observers , state govt.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 14:00 IST
Injuries sustained by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not due to attack, says EC sources based on reports by poll observers , state govt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee