BJP made Assam 'andolan aur atankvad mukt'(free of agitation, militancy); give party 5 more years to make state 'Ghuspetiye mukt'(infiltrator-free): Amit Shah tells rally.PTI | Margherita | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:14 IST
BJP made Assam 'andolan aur atankvad mukt'(free of agitation, militancy); give party 5 more years to make state 'Ghuspetiye mukt'(infiltrator-free): Amit Shah tells rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Assam
- Ghuspetiye