(Eds: Correcting spelling) Bengal Assembly polls: BJP fields its sitting MP and actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee from Chunchura.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 15:52 IST
