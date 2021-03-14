Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:19 IST
Former CM Tarun Gogoi never allied with AIUDF; today's Congress formed alliance with it only to grab power: Rajnath Singh at poll rally in Assam.
