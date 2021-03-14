Kerala Mahila Congress chief Lathika Subhash resigns from the post and publicly tonsures her head in front of the KPCC office to protest denial of assembly seat.PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:13 IST
