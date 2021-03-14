SP of Purba Medinipur Praween Prakash suspended, DM Vibhu Goel removed following Nandigram incident involving CM Mamata Banerjee: EC.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-03-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 18:29 IST
SP of Purba Medinipur Praween Prakash suspended, DM Vibhu Goel removed following Nandigram incident involving CM Mamata Banerjee: EC.
