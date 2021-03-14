India beat England by seven wickets in second T20 International to level five-match series.

... ...
The governor of the state of Maryland said Sunday that his family has felt the effects of discrimination over the past year amid a wave of racism against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.Gov. Larry Hogans wife, Yumi Hogan, is...
A 38 year-old man was arrested on Sunday from suburban Bandra on the charge of slaughtering cows, police said.Two other accused are wanted in the case, they said.Based on reliable information, an animal rights activist and police officials ...
Scotland Yard on Sunday defended its actions with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick fighting back calls for her resignation after a perceived heavy-handed policing of a vigil in south London, where a 33-year-old woman went missing and was lat...
To protest the rising inflation, fuel prices, unemployment, and anarchy in Uttarakhand, the Congress on Sunday took out a protest march and held a public meeting in Pauri district against the BJP government in the state.Senior Congress lead...