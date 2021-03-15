Bahujan Samaj Party will contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry on its own: party chief Mayawati.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:04 IST
Bahujan Samaj Party will contest assembly polls in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry on its own: party chief Mayawati.
