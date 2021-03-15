Instead of following Gandhi's footsteps, Congress following Jinnah; it will destroy India and Assam: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan at poll rally in Naharkatia.PTI | Naharkatia | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:05 IST
