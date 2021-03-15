Batla House encounter: Police seeks before Delhi court death penalty for Ariz Khan for inspector Mohan Chand Sharma's murder.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:10 IST
Batla House encounter: Police seeks before Delhi court death penalty for Ariz Khan for inspector Mohan Chand Sharma's murder.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Batla House
- Ariz
- Mohan Chand Sharma's
ALSO READ
Woman stabbed to death in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar
Voting begins for bypolls to 5 municipal wards in Delhi
Delhi HC Justice Siddharth Mridul nominated as member of governing council of NLU
Mumbai-based TV anchor booked for rape in Delhi's Chanakyapuri
Woman stabbed to death for resisting snatching bid in Delhi; 10 police teams to probe case