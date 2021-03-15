Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, convicted for murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 13:15 IST
Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on quantum of sentence for Ariz Khan, convicted for murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ariz Khan
- Delhi
- Batla House
- Mohan Chand Sharma
ALSO READ
Delhi court convicts accused Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case
Delhi court convicts Ariz Khan for murder of inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, other offences in case related to 2008 Batla House encounter.
Batla House encounter: Police seeks before Delhi court death penalty for Ariz Khan for inspector Mohan Chand Sharma's murder.
Batla House encounter: Delhi court reserves order on Ariz Khan's sentence