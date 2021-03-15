Many BJP MPs nominated for Bengal elections have done nothing for state; will they engineer riots, spread lies if they win polls: CM Mamata Banerjee at Purulia rally.PTI | Balarampur | Updated: 15-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 15:52 IST
