Left Menu

Congress now calls AIUDF as its friend; but in 2006 CM Tarun Gogoi asked 'Who is....... (AIDUF president Badruddin Ajmal)': BJP leader J P Nadda in Assam's Sootea.

PTI | Sootea | Updated: 15-03-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 15-03-2021 16:25 IST
Congress now calls AIUDF as its friend; but in 2006 CM Tarun Gogoi asked 'Who is....... (AIDUF president Badruddin Ajmal)': BJP leader J P Nadda in Assam's Sootea.

Congress now calls AIUDF as its friend; but in 2006 CM Tarun Gogoi asked 'Who is....... (AIDUF president Badruddin Ajmal)': BJP leader J P Nadda in Assam's Sootea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sailing-Team New Zealand take 4-3 lead in America's Cup

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

Entertainment News Roundup: Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo; Rober Downeey Jr., Rudy Giuliani receive Razzie worst films nods and more

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TiE Delhi-NCR and QGLUE Co-create India's First Design Led Entrepreneurship Summit and Awards IDEAS 2021

NEW DELHI, March 15, 2021 PRNewswire -- TiE Delhi-NCR and QGLUE, Indias first Innovation by design company, announce IDEAS 2021 The Innovation and Design-Driven Entrepreneurship Awards and Summit to be held on April 16, 2021. IDEAS 2021 pro...

Thai protest leaders go on trial for sedition, royal insults

A mass trial began in Thailand on Monday for activists accused of sedition and insulting the powerful monarchy at a major protest last year, one of a series of mass demonstrations against the countrys military-backed establishment.The 22 de...

Kamal Haasan files nomination from Coimbatore South

Seeking to make his maiden electoral foray from this Western Tamil Nadu city, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday filed his papers from Coimbatore South constituency for the April 6 Assembly polls, where he will be taking on ...

Swiss police raid over hack on US security-camera company

Swiss authorities on Monday confirmed a police raid at the home of a Swiss hacker who took credit for helping to break into a US security-camera companys online networks, part of what the hacker cited as an effort to raise awareness about t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021