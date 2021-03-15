With AIUDF seated on its lap, Congress shamelessly talking of secularism and culture preservation: Amit Shah in Assam.

... ...
South African state-owned utility Eskom said on Monday that it aimed to get its power plant performance to acceptable levels by late 2021, as scheduled outages entered a sixth consecutive day. Eskom struggles to power Africas most industria...
Countering West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees allegation that the Centre has inordinately delayed the Rs 15,000-crore Tajpur deep sea port project, Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday claimed that the project was decided by him ...
A day after she resigned as Mahila Congress chief and tonsured her head in protest following denial of ticket, Lathika Subhash on Monday quit the party and decided to contest as an independent for the April 6 assembly election from Ettumano...
States may face a GST compensation shortfall of Rs 3 lakh crore in the next financial year, a situation that will force them to borrow more from the markets, says a report.The states may face a shortfall of Rs 2.7-3 lakh crore as Goods and ...