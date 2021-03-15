... ...
Wall Street climbed on Monday, with the Dow hitting an intra-day record high, as investors awaited cues from the Federal Reserve this week amid caution over rising borrowing costs spurred by massive fiscal stimulus. The SP 500 was on track ...
Norways capital will close all middle and high schools and limit visitors in private homes to two people until early April to fight the spread of the coronavirus, the Governing Mayor of Oslo said on Monday. The government said last week tha...
Two smugglers were arrested here with 11 quintals of ganja worth Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, police said on Monday.According to police, the recovery was made on Sunday night by a joint team of the Special Task Force and the Na...
A 40-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling inside her house in southeast Delhis Kalkaji area on Monday evening, police said The deceased has been identified as Shweta. She was divorced and living with her mother, they sai...