In recent weeks, more than 58 million made-in-India coronavirus vaccine doses sent to about 70 countries: PM Modi.

... ...
A Nebraska couple whose 2-year-old son died tragically at Walt Disney World nearly five years ago wants more families to consider donating their childrens organs if their child is ever facing death. Matt and Melissa Graves created the Lane ...
Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Pricey cats six felines confiscated in Thai drug network raidSix pedigree cats valued at thousands of dollars were confiscated in a Thai drug network raid on suspicion they were being used ...
In many countries, if COVID-19 infections are confirmed or suspected, newborn babies are being routinely separated from their mothers, putting them at higher risk of death and lifelong health complications, according to the agency.Disruptio...
Following is a summary of current science news briefs. HK scientist develops retinal scan technology to identify early childhood autismA Hong Kong scientist has developed a method to use machine learning and artificial intelligence to scan ...