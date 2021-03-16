Mamata Banerjee called Batla House encounter fake; she should apologise after court gives death penalty to convict: BJP president J P Nadda at Bankura.PTI | Bankura | Updated: 16-03-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 17:52 IST
Mamata Banerjee called Batla House encounter fake; she should apologise after court gives death penalty to convict: BJP president J P Nadda at Bankura.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
