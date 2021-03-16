India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with a national record effort of 8.26m at Federation Cup in Patiala.PTI | Patiala | Updated: 16-03-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 18:06 IST
India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with a national record effort of 8.26m at Federation Cup in Patiala.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Patiala
- India
- Murali Sreeshankar
- Tokyo Olympics
- Federation Cup
