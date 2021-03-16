Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 to regulate and standardise education and practice.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2021 19:17 IST
Rajya Sabha passes National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 to regulate and standardise education and practice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- National Commission
- Sabha
- Allied and Healthcare Professions