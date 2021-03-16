England defeat India by eight wickets in third Twenty20 to take 2-1 lead in five-match series.

... ...
Police on Tuesday used mild force to disperse ABVP workers after they created ruckus outside the Vice Chancellors office at the University of Rajasthan here.The students closed the door of the office from outside and tried to confine the VC...
Michael Johnson, a construction worker in Washington, D.C., is waiting for the 1,400 check from the government promised after U.S. President Joe Biden signed the 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill last week.Hes not planning a spending spree....
The stalemate continued for the fourth consecutive day Tuesday in the Odisha Assembly over suicide attempt by a BJP MLA inside the House due to alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement,resulting in no transaction of business following ruc...
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris made her debut at the United Nations on Tuesday, telling a meeting on gender equality that democracy fundamentally depends on the empowerment of women and that democracy globally is increasingly under great...