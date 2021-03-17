India's fight against COVID cited as example in world, our recovery rate over 96 percent & fatality among lowest: PM Modi at meeting with CMs.

... ...
The much-loved American comedy show Saturday Night Live has added Oscar-nominated actors Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan to the roster of its hosts. According to Fox News, the popular show SNL has booked the stars for April 3 and 10, resp...
Need to take issue of wastage of vaccines doses very seriously PM Modi Calls for more vaccination centres....
The court of Justice of the European Union said on Wednesday that France may not authorise the glue-trapping of songbirds, even if it is traditional, when more humane methods can be used. A member state may not authorise a method of capture...
States like Kerala, UP, Chhattisgarh overly dependent on antigen tests RT PCR tests should make for over 70 percent of overall testing PM....