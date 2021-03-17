Sensex tanks 562.34 pts to end at 49,801.62; Nifty tumbles 189.15 pts to 14,721.30.

... ...
India and Bangladesh have agreed to expand cooperation across the entire gamut of water resources issues, including a framework for sharing of river waters, mitigation of pollution, riverbank protection, flood management, basin management, ...
A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to get married is unconstitutional, setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnership.Here are some reactions to the verdict from the...
Irans pragmatist president accused hardline opponents on Wednesday of obstructing efforts to lift U.S. sanctions, in remarks that demonstrate how an upcoming election in Iran is now looming over the new U.S. administrations plan for a thaw....
Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, signed an MoU with the National Forensic Sciences University NFSU on March 15th, 2021. The collaboration is to establish the NFSU-Thermo Fisher Scientific Centre of Excellence f...