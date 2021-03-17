We will increase annual financial aid to farmers from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

... ...
The Delhi Commission for Women has sought a report from police over the death of a 76-year-old woman after she was allegedly slapped by her son following an argument.Taking suo-motu cognisance of the incident, the DCW sent a notice to the B...
The National Conference women wing on Wednesday kick-started a membership drive at party headquarters here to mobilise women at micro-level to strengthen and expand secular and progressive space in Jammu province.The women wing has decided ...
Protesters in Myanmar fired slingshots and threw Molotov cocktails toward lines of security forces after apparently coming under fire Wednesday, a rare incidence of anti-coup demonstrators fighting back against a relentlessly violent crackd...