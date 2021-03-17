Law enforcement official: Suspect in Georgia shootings that left 8 dead, including several of Asian descent, is white.

... ...
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he would send an initiative to Congress to reform the constitution if a new law to increase state influence over the electricity market is deemed unconstitutional. Last week, a...
Britains economy has endured a torrid start to 2021, hit by a new COVID-19 lockdown and disruption caused by the countrys less open trade relationship with the European Union.While better days are ahead, Bank of England officials meeting ah...
Two Lok Sabha members said on Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccine should be given free of cost to the poor and working-class people on demand.The demands were raised by MPs from the DMK and the NCP during a discussion on the demands for ...
Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields hit a fresh 13-month high and a gauge of global stocks dropped on Wednesday as investors awaited the highly anticipated outcome of the latest Federal Reserve meeting.The Russian rouble weakened by more than 1 ...